Community Urges RSG To Provide Desks In School

As both public and private schools in Rivers State resumed for second term of 2017/2018 academic session, the people of Ikem in Akwukabi Community of Etche Local Government Area of the state have called on the state government to urgently equip the community school with reading desks.

Speaking to journalists at the end of Ikem Youth Consultative Forum meeting held over the weekend, at the community forum square, the former Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), Hon Amadi Samuel said the call became necessary due to non availability of reading desks in the school which, according to him, has hampered effective learning in the school.

Amadi stated that over 100 pupils in the school were writing and reading their books on the floor, adding that efforts made by the community to provide the desks have not been successful.

He urged Governor Nyesom Wike to direct the relevant government agencies, especially, RSUBEC Board to visit the school to ascertain the level of suffering the pupils were made to go through in order to provide the reading desks.

The former CDC chairman used the opportunity to thank the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon Egbuchlem Ebereonwu for the provision of 500KVA transformer in the on-going electrification project in the community as well as his effort in providing security within the local government area.

Pyagbara Kaalenebari Virginia