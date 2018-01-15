Commissioner Floats Endowment Fund For Less – Privileged

The Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye has set up a 10 million / N50 million endowment fund for the less-privileged in the society.

The scheme is under the aegis of the Fifika Chiri Foundation, a non-governmental organisation founded by late Alabo A.C.T. Iyaye, the father of the commissioner.

Speaking during the launching of the scheme in Ogu, headquarters of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Hon. Iyaye said that the scheme which will promote skills acquisition among the less-privileged in the society was in memory of his late father who was a philanthropist.

The commissioner said that the programme had no political undertone, adding that it was a charitable venture meant to improve the quality of lives of less-privileged persons in the society.

Also speaking, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo called for the unity of Okrikans and stressed the need for well placed indigenes of Okrika to identify themselves with the less-privileged in their midst.

He said that the Late Alabo Iyaye brought hope to thousands of his suffering countrymen during his lifetime, stressing that this was the time for the younger generation to follow his footsteps.

Also speaking, the former Senator representing Rivers West in the National Assembly, Senator George Sekibo commended the commissioner for following the footsteps of his late father.

Sekibo also urged beneficiaries of the scheme to put the benefits into judicious use.

High point of the event was the presentation of cash, bags of rice and wrappers to over 420 persons including widows in the area.

The event was attended by the Amanyanabo of Ogu, King Nicolas Nimeenibo Loko IX, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah represented by his deputy, Charles Awortu.