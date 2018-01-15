CAN, Bakare Back Call For Restructuring …As Adeboye Warns On Insecurity, Unemployment

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle has thrown his weight behind those calling for the restructuring of the country.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in his New Year message, rejected restructuring being canvassed by majority of Nigerians.

Ayokunle, who doubles as the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), at the International Workers’ Retreat of the convention in Abuja last Saturday, said, at 57, the country, was overdue for restructuring.

He, however, explained that the restructuring must be done without fear or favour.

According to him, “There is the need to update how we govern ourselves, thus, re-structuring the nation after 57 years is a welcome development. It must be done without bias or prejudice to religion, ethnicity, class or group affiliation.

“We must develop our home-grown democracy. The present system is a hybrid of the American and British systems. It is not working well for us.”

The cleric said it is clear that every nation in the world has her glory adding, “Nigeria is not left out. Our glory is our pride as a nation.

“When we gained independence from Britain in 1960, it was a turning point in our history and a breakthrough for the nation’s glory to burst forth. Our glory shone brighter and brighter after independence as we became the foremost nation in Africa and indeed among the black race.

“However, at a point, the glory began to fade and we are yet to recover that glory. If we must bring back the glory of Nigeria and rise to more glory as a nation, then effective participation is compulsory for all Christians”.

The CAN president asked Christians avoiding politics as a plague because it is dirty to have a rethink and embrace it if they wanted to make impact on the political scene.

“The practice of separation of state and church must be redefined. While the State must not be allowed to control the church, the church must influence the state through Christians, who are in position of power.

“To get to a position of power, there is need for election especially in a democratic setting like ours. We must be involved in all facets of politics. Politics is not a dirty game as many have come to believe, but those who play politics are the ones who are dirty”.

Ayokunle had words of advice for those who are politically conscious: • Join a political party, and be a card-carrying member.

“This year, God is interested in our nation and us. Throughout the Bible, we see God intervening, leading and instructing men on how to lead their nations. He is urging us as Christians to be involved in the governing process of our nation. Nigeria is at the centre of God’s plan for the human race”.

On nation-building, Ayokunle said, “If nation building in the 21st century is to be successful, the importance of democratic values, civic culture and civil society that develop and sustain them, the importance of increasing social, political, and economic equality, and of human development, rather than just economic development, are key in any successful strategy for long-term democratic nation-building.

“For Nation building to be a sustainable force for peace-building, it must incorporate more than just the Western appendages of democracy, voting systems, free market development and increase in the Gross National Product (GNP) of the nation”.

On the perceived ongoing genocide in Benue and Taraba states, the CAN leader prayed for peace in the areas, asking God to comfort the bereaved, heal those recuperating in the hospitals and challenged the government and the security agencies to live up to the expectation.

“Bloodletting could have been avoided if our political leaders the heads of the security agencies are alive to their responsibilities. This is why the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been consistently calling on them to live up to the billing.

“What is happening in the North-Central of the country is a shame, ungodly, wicked and ungodly. It is high time we stopped it before we are thrown into another needless civil war”.

Meanwhile, the convener of Save Nigeria Group (SNG), Pastor Tunde Bakare has urged the federal government to restructure the country by encouraging each geo-political zone to develop along its area of best comparative advantage age.

Bakare said this during a State of the Nation’s briefing at his Latter Rain Assembly Church in Lagos, yesterday.

He said that such restructuring would return the country to the winning formula of the past that facilitated its socio-economic development.

According to him, with restructuring, Nigeria can leapfrog within 10 years the phases of industrialisation to become a global industrial powerhouse comprised of six geo-economic zones.

He said, “The North-central zone can optimise its mechanised agricultural potential and harness the Rivers Niger and the Benue not just for irrigation but also for hydroponic farming.

“It can become a centre of world class cattle ranching that will quell the menace of herdsmen attacks and also incubate allied opportunities such as meat, milk and leather processing.

“The zone can then transit into heavy industries, including steel manufacturing and auto-manufacturing, while also harnessing the rivers as inland waterways and tourist attractions.

“Similarly, the North-west zone can harness its vast arable land by deploying land-enhancing technologies for mechanised agriculture and cattle ranching, while also becoming Africa’s defence manufacturing hub.

“With these arrangements, the zone will be providing sufficient competitive impetus to revive its historical potential as a central hub in Africa’s textile industry.

“The North East will have the opportunity to redefine its identity from being a hotbed of insurgency to becoming a hub for cattle ranching, pharmaceutical and construction industries and its unique mineral resources such as clay, limestone and gypsum.

“The South West can revive the vision of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, it will not just resuscitate its vast industrial and agro-allied manufacturing potential; it can become a global centre for warehousing and world-class sea and airports.

“Lagos State can consolidate its position as the African hub of global finance. Nigeria owes this region the urgent activation of the pragmatic approach to restructuring.

“This approach will see the zone progressively obtaining autonomy over these resources such that it can house a cluster of refineries and petrochemical industries,” he said.

Pastor Bakare said that with these approaches, within 10 years, from a near unitary structure comprising 36 states, these geo-economic zones could evolve into six strong federating geo-political zones and a Federal Capital Territory.

The cleric who condemned the recent killings in the country, prayed for the repose of the dead.

“I am also saddened by the terror attacks on places of worship during the festive season. My heartfelt condolences go to the families and communities in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State.

“Those who began the year in grief because of the murderous activities of heartless criminals, I pray that they, and every hurting Nigerian, will experience the comforting hand of God,’’ he said.

Similarly, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on Nigerian government to stop the increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

Adeboye made the call at a thanksgiving and prayer programme organised by the Throne of Grace Chapel at the church’s headquarters in Lagos State.

He warned the government that increasing rate of unemployment posed threat to security and future of Nigerian youth.

He said “Government at all levels should focus on creating jobs and other social investment programmes that would help in ameliorating the suffering of the people.

“Our children are graduating without any hope of employment. This is a sad tale and in 2018, government must galvanise all relevant stakeholders to get our children employed.

“We will be creating a lot of social problems and insecurity if we fold our hands and refuse to act,” Adeboye added.