RSG Donates Security Van To JTF

As part of concerted efforts toward providing security along the Emohua / Kalabari highway, the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manuel has handed over a Ford Ranger security patrol van donated by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the military Joint Task Force (JTF) operating within the area to boost its operations.

The Amanyanabo, during the handing over ceremony of the patrol van in Abonnema commended the Commanding Officer of 130 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Ahumed Iliyasu and men of the security outfit for working hard to maintain peace and security within Abonnema and its environs, assuring that the Abonnema Council of Chiefs would always assist the security agencies to ensure peace, law and order in the area.

Responding, Lt. Col Iliyasu thanked the Abonnema Council of Chiefs for appreciating the efforts of the security agencies, adding that the gesture would spur them to work harder in policing the area.

He commended the people of Abonnema for their cooperation with the security agencies and called for more synergy, stressing that security left solely in the hands of the security personnel would fail without the sustained cooperation of the people.

Meanwhile, King Bob-Manuel, in exercise of his traditional functions also installed two chiefs, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba and Chief Anthony Monday Alabraba respectively.

Performing the installation at the Chief Anabraba Briggs Memorial Hall, the Amanyanabo enjoined them to cooperatively work with other chiefs and well meaning sons and daughters of the community to achieve a more united and prosperous Abonnema.

The installation ceremony was well attended by highly respected Chiefs and Heads of the four Major Houses of Abonnema, cultural groups, youths and women organizations, dignitaries and other guests.