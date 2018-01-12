John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu is presently counting his loses as armed robbers invaded his house and stole properties worth N14 million including cash.
According to recent reports, Mr. Ibu, who disclosed what really transpired at his residence said his wife was at home when the robbers invaded his house. He, however has reported the matter to the police.
“According to my wife, the operation started at about 3 am and lasted till about 4.25 am this morning after which they left with all my property and cash.
2018 apparently was started off on a sad note for the movie star, one of the funniest actors in Nollywood.
Robbers Invade Mr Ibu’s House …Cart Away N14m Property, Cash
