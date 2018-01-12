Obuah Charges Service Providers On Operational Zones Cleanliness

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has called on all service providers with the agency to ensure that their operational zones remain clean and tidy 24 hours of the day.

Bro. Obuah in a statement said the charge is a wake-up call to contractors to sustain the existing clean state of Port Harcourt and its environs.

While felicitating and wishing all the Service Providers a happy and prosperous New Year, Bro. Obuah said that a 24 hour clean zone could be achieved if wastes were promptly evacuated from all RIWAMA-approved receptacles in their zones, adding, “it would be counter-productive for Service Providers to delay evacuation of refuse”.

While stressing that the agency remains focused in its quest to make Port Harcourt the cleanest city in Nigeria, the RIWAMA boss said this would only be possible through the diligence, commitment and dedication of service providers.

Bro. Obuah appealed to the contractors to reciprocate the goodwill of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who is committing all resources at his disposal to ensure that the people of the State enjoy a clean and healthy environment.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator further called on Service Providers to ensure that broken down vehicles were promptly removed from the roads to avoid congestion and obstruction to other road users.

In the same vein, Bro. Obuah has also appealed to residents of Port Harcourt and its environs to maintain good, clean and safe waste disposal habit by bagging their refuse and disposing same at only RIWAMA-approved receptacles.

He called on them to observe the approved dumping hours of 7pm to 12 midnight, warning that the Agency would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any resident who flouts this directive.