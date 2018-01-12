NLC Dares El-Rufai Over Sack Of 36,000 Workers …Says ‘We Can’t Be Intimidated’

resident of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba yesterday, said that the organised labour would not be intimidated by anybody in the pursuit of its legitimate rights.

Wabba, who led thousands of workers to Government House, Kaduna, said the union would not back down on its opposition to the sack of 36,000 workers by Governor Nasiru el-Rufa’i.

The NLC president accused the governor of disobeying court order and using the security agencies to intimidate the workers who were on peaceful protest.

According to him, information about competency bandied by the governor as excuse for the sack was false but a predetermined agenda to reduce the state workforce.

“The sack of 36,000 workers has nothing to do with competency; Kaduna State Government didn’t conduct competency test for local government workers yet they were sacked.

“We are here to defend the right of 36,000 workers and their families that have been disengaged from the state civil service.

“The last time we were here, we talked of only 21,000 teachers, but today, as we speak, over 4,000 local government workers have been issued sack letters, and over 8,000 from ministries, department and agencies including tertiary institutions have been sacked.

“This is cruelty, as this is not what we bargained for and we can’t keep quiet in a decent society where this is happening.

“We have now tested the waters and the struggle will be carried out to every state.

“In Kaduna state, no worker is safe; no family is safe and it is better they are defeated struggling than to be defeated in their comfort zone.

“Injury to one is an injury to all and I am happy that our unions are here in full force to support us.

“This solidarity must continue because today is for Kaduna workers and tomorrow can be workers in other states.’’

Wabba condemned the deployment of security personnel to the rally, saying “deploying security agencies with arms to armless workers is condemnable even globally.’’