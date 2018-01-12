NIPOST Plans Mass Job Recruitment

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) may have concluded plans to conduct massive job recruitment exercise, ranging from the junior to senior cadres.

A source who pleaded anonymity said that the exercise failed last year due to lack of logistics.

According to the source, NIPOST has not recruited for over two decades and is seriously lacking in manpower.

He said that the creation of sub units at the different territorial headquarters in the country aided in creating more vacancies in the commission.

The Tide was further told that the exercise would be done at each geo-political zone of the country, in order to allow for equal participation.

He recalled that the agency was among the few federal agencies that have not employed new workers, hinting that the exercise was necessary.

On the possibility of improving on the services of the agency, he said that currency minting of the country should also be part of the duties of the post.

He pointed out that a country like Germany does all her minting jobs with her postal service.

Anotehr assignment he pleaded for was printing of all federal papers, booklets including calendars and diaries, so as to create more room for employment.

Describing NIPOSt as viable commission, he said that it stood a better chance to improve the economy of the country.

When contacted on the phone, the south south zonal manager NIPOST, based in Benin City-Edo State , Mr Abuabakar Usman, said he were yet to have information to that effect as he would not comment on issues he lacks knowledge about.