Makalala Happy With Pre-Season Performance

Rivers United new signing Victor Makalala has expressed delight over is performance at the first ever Garden City pre-season football tournament.

The pride of the Rivers State emerged the winner of the competition after defeating Abia warriorsof Umuahia 4-2 on penalties in the final match decided at the shark football stadium in Port Harcourt last Sunday.

The former Lobi Star who now played for Rivers United emerged as the highest goal scorer of the tournament with 2 goals.

He scored his first goal against SKE Fc before melted the second with his last minute kick that earned Rivers United a 1-1 draw against Abia Warriors in the first meeting in the four team tournament.

Speaking with the Tidesports, Makalala said, he was well prepared for the competition. “I give all thanks and glory to God. I am surprised by my outing in the tournament because I was very ready for all the matches I played especially against Abia warriors.

As a top striker what is expected of me is to score goal and I am happy that I scored the fastest goal of the competition within 2 minutes against SKE fc of Port Harcourt.

Makalala added that it was a preseason tournament but was a good preparation for the coming season, saying he is ready to give his best to Rivers United by helping the team win trophy this coming season.

According to him, “moving to Rivers United is a good for me and I am ready to work with the coach Stanley Eguma because I like his training programmes and his advice to players” he said.