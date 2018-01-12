Libya Returnees: Beyond Reception

The second batch of 487 Nigerian returnees from Libya reportedly arrived the Port Harcourt International Airport at about 10.43 pm last Sunday. This followed the Federal Government’s announcement last Friday that the Rivers State capital would now serve as a reception centre for 5,037 Nigerian citizens being evacuated from the North African country.

The returnees were said to have been received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) along with representatives of other relevant government agencies. They were later taken to the Hajj Camp at the airport for feeding, medical check-up and profiling after which they would be transported back to their states of origin within a few days.

The evacuation exercise was sequel to recent illegal detention, torture and enslavement of fellow Africans, including Nigerian citizens by Libyans.

The Tide recalls that the plight of Nigerians living in Libya took a miserable turn after the death of Muamar Gaddafi during a free-for-all civil war in 2011. While some African countries were reported to have coordinated the safe evacuation of their nationals from the war-torn country and, indeed, the rest of the then crisis-ridden Maghreb region, Nigeria remained complacent apparently wishing that the African Union intervened to restore order in Libya.

But even with the disturbing stories pouring out of Libya concerning the maltreatment and dehumanisation of fellow Africans, the lure of quick wealth, guaranteed by lucrative jobs and better living conditions in Europe and America, continues to ensure a steady stream of illegal migrants on perilous trips through the highly treacherous Sahara Desert into Libya and across the Mediterranean Sea en route Italy, Spain, Germany and the United States.

Our sympathy for such illegal emigrants who later got trapped in Libya and elsewhere is only to the extent that some may have been deceived by highly organised cartels specialising in human trafficking, mostly run by fellow Nigerians, with promises of ready employments and better prospects outside this country if only they could muster the will and raise the necessary transport expenses.

Contrary to a popular belief, we do not think that the mass emigration of Nigerians is all about fleeing from the grim political and economic circumstances in the country. In fact, stories abound of returnees who were relatively comfortable prior to their emigration attempts but who preferred to sell their otherwise lucrative businesses and other valuables in order to raise huge naira sums for their now ill-fated journeys abroad. They are now back in the country seriously dehumanised, crest-fallen, disillusioned and apparently full of regrets; most do not even know where to start from again. It is rather unfortunate that many of their co-travellers never survived the tedious trans-Sahara trip.

We commend the roles played by the Cable News Network (CNN) and other international media in drawing global attention to the dehumanisation of foreigners, particularly sub-Saharan Africans in Libya.

We also appreciate the roles of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union in the ongoing efforts toward a more coordinated attempt at rescuing Nigerian migrants still trapped in Libya. In the second half of last year alone, an average of 1,500 Libya deportees was evacuated back to Nigeria monthly.

We, therefore, suggest that the Federal Government should go beyond mere evacuating, receiving and subsequently dispatching these returnee emigrants back to their respective states and home towns. There should be a plan by governments at all tiers to rehabilitate and reintegrate them into society, especially those that had long resided in Libya and who may have lost all their lives’ earnings in the wake of the chaos over there.

We are not unaware of a national empowerment scheme for returnee emigrants which appears not to be serving any useful purpose; but the attempt by the Edo State Government in this regard is highly commendable and already eliciting international accolade.

Edo State, whose indigenes top the chart of victims of human trafficking in Nigeria, was recently reported to have established an empowerment scheme to train 150 Libya returnees in agribusiness. At the end of their training, each was given a hectare of land and about N667,000 to start a new life. It is expected that some of these beneficiaries will grow to become successful agripreneurs and begin to employ farm helps.

We, therefore, urge other states to emulate the Edo example by properly reintegrating the returnees into the society through skill acquisition programme and other empowerment schemes.

We believe that if this is replicated across the nation, the returnees would be meaningfully engaged while they are also dissuaded from crime. With this, there is the potential of mopping up unemployment, reducing crime and building citizens’ confidence in their country.