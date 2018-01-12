HURIWA Seeks Release Of Dasuki, Others …Demands Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the incarcerated leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, his wife, and a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

The group lamented that apart from overlooking court rulings by the current administration, the killing of innocent Nigerians and armless farmers by Fulani herdsmen had also been treated with kids gloves.

HURIWA also condemned the killings and continuous suppression of civil protesters of the IMN, calling for the release of their leader and his wife, by armed security forces.

The group also seeks to know the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his family members.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, yesterday, the group said, “Nigeria under the current dispensation has increasingly been made to look like the undemocratic and unconstitutional Republic of Nigeria by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Whilst the armed Fulani herdsmen are engaging in coordinated violence across many States and carrying out ethnic genocides, armed security forces are busy arresting the families of the victims who have mobilised themselves to stop further attacks since the heads of security forces are siding the suspected armed Fulani herdsmen. These senseless scenarios can only play out in a Banana Republic.”

HURIWA also called for the immediate release from detention of over two years of the Dasuki who is being extra-judicially detained despite obtaining two local court orders from Federal High Courts of Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African Court of Human Rights (ECOWAS Court).

The rights group also expressed consternation over the growing list of disappearances of the now proscribed IPOB, who were allegedly whisked away to unknown detention dungeons by various segments of the armed security forces for months without trial in the competent courts of law.

Similarly, the rights group has carpeted Federal Government functionaries including President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Minister of Agriculture and Internal Affairs, Audu Ogbeh and Lt-Gen Abdulrahaman Danbazau (rtd), respectively for pandering to the whims of armed Fulani herdsmen by contemplating the deployment of public resources to promote private businesses of cattle rearing by establishing the illegal cattle colonies in parts of Nigeria.

HURIWA said by the provisions of the land use Act recognized by the constitution only state governors and Houses of Assemblies have powers over land allocations in their states even as the rights group charged the Federal Government to stop dining and wining with suspected mass murderers but to order the armed security forces to deal decisively with terrorists and bring the full weight of the law on the mass killers masquerading as Fulani herdsmen.

The rights group said it was unconstitutional, that instead of arresting, prosecuting and sending the convicted killers to firing squads for their horrendous crimes against humanity, government officials are debating on measures to reward the armed Fulani herdsmen with the juicy landed assets in the name of cattle colonies at public costs even when the forceful or pretentious confiscation of ancestral landed assets and donation to Fulani herdsmen in strange communities is capable of igniting long lasting asymmetric civil wars.

HURIWA said the decision to pander to the whims and caprices of armed Fulani herdsmen through awards of landed assets to be dispossessed by government from their lawful owners is a violation of the constitutional oath of office sworn to by the President who is Fulani not to let his private affairs to interfere with his official functions.

HURIWA referred Buhari to the seventh schedule of the 1999 Constitution which is the oath of office in which he swore as follows: “That I will abide by the Code of Conduct contained in the fifth schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; that in all circumstances, I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will; that I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to me as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as President; and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of Nigeria”.