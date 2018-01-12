Boat Drivers Hail Road Construction In Okrika

Boat drivers plying the Marine-Base-Okrika water ways have commended the proposed construction of a road from Ikpukulu Ama, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State to Ogoloma in Okrika Local Government Area.

Spokesperson of the Boat Drivers Association of Nigeria, Okrika branch, Amamina Abaku made the commendation in a chat with The Tide, last Wednesday at Marine Base Jetty.

Abaku stated that the construction of the road which consists of some bridges was a welcome development, adding that it was long over due considering that Okrika is one of the host communities of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He stressed that the road when completed would open up the Island to greater vistas of development in the area and create job opportunities that would help curb youth restiveness.

Speaking on the future of boat transport business, Abaku said the construction of the road would not affect their business, saying that it would only enhance their business, noting that the Island was one of the places where boat transportation is the means of transportation.

According to him, “my interest is that with the construction of the road, more investors would be attracted to Okrika Island, those who were scared of travelling on the sea could now come into town without fear, besides, there are other places where we need boats to reach, so our business is not in jeopardy”.

He pointed out that Okrika is host to oil bearing pipelines and as such should attract more federal projects than it has ever done and called on the government to look at the issues of insecurity affecting their business.

Tonye Nria-Dappa