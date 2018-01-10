Wike Declares Commitment To Projects’ Delivery

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that he remains focused on projects and service delivery across the state.

Speaking after project inspection, yesterday, Wike said that he will not be distracted by the antics of the opposition.

He said that Rivers people will continue to enjoy quality projects under a secure and safe environment.

“My commitment to the delivery of projects and programmes remains strong. I am focused on serving Rivers people.

“We cannot be distracted by the negative schemes and actions of the opposition. That is why we have continued to churn out projects”, he said.

Wike inspected the final stages of the land reclamation works at Ogbunabali/Nkpogu.

He informed less privileged residents in the Ogbunabali/Nkpogu Land Reclamation area that the Rivers State Government will take care of their relocation.

The residents cheered the Governor in appreciation of his goodwill, assuring him of their support.

The governor also inspected the Produce House being constructed for top government officials and civil servants.

The governor, who was accompanied by elder statesman, Chief Sergeant Awuse, also inspected the ongoing construction of the National Industrial Court.