UNICEF Rates Rivers LGAs Low On Maternal, Infant Nutrition

Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and Ahoada West Local Government Areas have been rated low in maternal and infant nutritions in Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen at a three day advocacy sensitisation programme organised by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board in Port Harcourt, Rumuodomanya and Akinima on separate days.

The statement said that out of a population of 140,898 children, 75 per cent were screened in Port Harcourt, while in Obio/Akpor and Ahoada West, 56 and 47 per cents of targeted population of 120,820 and 64,854 of children in the two local government areas were screened for malnutritions.

Speaking at the occasion, the Breast Feeding Hospital Initiative Coordinator, Rivers State Primary Health Management Board, Blessing Adienpel said that the main objective of the programme was to encourage all stakeholders in the communities, including traditional, religious leaders and groups to be change agents to help facilitate individuals, household groups and communities in adopting improved infant and young child feeding practices.

Adienpel described the infant and young child as an intervention aimed at improving infant and young child programme nutrition at all levels which is key priority in improving survival growth and development of children of 0-24 months.

Also speaking, Dr Chika Ndiokwelu called on nursing mothers to ensure exclusive breast milk for their babies in the first six months of birth.

Ndiokwelu who is of the University of Calabar also called for regular antenatal care by pregnant mothers.