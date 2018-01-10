School Resumption: RSG Bemoans Poor Turn Out Of Pupils

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, in Rivers State, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, yesterday lamented the poor turnout of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools.

Gogo-Jaja spoke on the sidelines of his ongoing inspection of schools in Port Harcourt.

He expressed regret that some schools were yet to reopen for academic activities in spite of several notices on the Monday resumption date issued by the Ministry of Education.

“The low turnout of pupils and non-compliance to our directive is quite worrisome.

“However, we are impressed with the level of compliance by private schools that have re-opened for academic activities,” he said.

Gogo-Jaja said the ministry would continue to monitor and enforce resumption of schools in the state.

He noticed there was 95 per cent compliance of teachers who turned up following resumption of schools in Rivers State.

The commissioner was said to have inspected over 18 primary and secondary schools in the state.

Gogo-Jaja, however, expressed displeasure over the turnout of students in these schools.

He said the era of students not coming on the first day of school was over as learning has already started.