RSG’s 2018 Budget Gets To Assembly, Thursday

The Rivers State 2018 Appropriation Bill is to be presented to the State Assembly for approval by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Thursday, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has said.

Dropping the hint last Tuesday during the House plenary after the Christmas and New Year Celebrations, the Speaker said the governor was ready to present the State budget, hence, members should be ready to welcome the State Chief Executive.

Ibani commended members of the House for their steadfastness and commitment, saying, “we should sustain the height we have attained so far”.

The Speaker expressed gladness for the unity witnessed in the Assembly in the past year, as he thanked God for His mercies and the success recorded so far.

On his part, Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule expressed gratitude for the robust debate and proceedings of last year.

Hon. Amaewhule, however called on Chairmen of the various Standing Committee to add more vigour to their duties by ensuring that reports are presented early.

He said if the committees improve on their performance then debates will be robust and, “2018 will be better than last year”.

The Majority Leader maintained that 2018 provide opportunity to improve on the performance of last year by beefing up their oversight functions.