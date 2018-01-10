Referees Appoint Committee To Discipline Corrupt Officials

The head of the Referees’ Appointment Committee has expressed his determination to get rid of corrupt match officials

Ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation Referees’ Appointment Committee, Sharif Inuwa says his committee is working in tandem with the Nigeria Football Referees Association to ward off corrupt match officials.

No Nigerian referee made it to the 2018 African Nations Championship that takes place in Morocco. And Inuwa said that his committee is doing everything possible to ensure that the performance index of arbiters from the country is improved upon.

“We are doing our best to change the world perspective of our referees and it is this reason that has made the NFF Referees’ Appointment Committee to look inward and liaise with the Nigeria Referees Association to ensure that bad eggs are flushed out of the system,” Inuwa told Tidesports source.

“We will like Nigerian referees to officiate at CAF organized competitions and also at FIFA World Cups too. We have started a process which I will not like to be made public now. We have good and quality referees in Nigeria and only these set of people will be allowed to officiate our games this coming season.

“We want to improve our performance index in Africa and in the world at large. We will be needing the cooperation of everyone and it is because of this we are going to invite the NRA to help in exposing match officials who are bent on soiling Nigeria’s image.”