Police Kill Five Kidnap Suspects In Rivers

The Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Agip Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area axis has in the early hours of yesterday, gunned down five kidnappers as they broke cell to escape.

The Officer in Command (OC), Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Iwok Ndifreke, made the disclosure to The Tide at the scene where the five bodies laid lifeless waiting for an onward movement to the mortuary.

Ndifreke stated that the gang was led by Aliyu, who was completely dressed in military uniform on a mission to kidnap a First Bank Manager, name with- held in Eneka axis when luck ran out of them.

It was gathered that the First Bank Manager, name withheld was at his building site, so they entered the First Bank Manager’s car and ordered the brother, Uzorchukwu Agwuncha to take them to the site.

They were unable to start the automatic car and while trying over and over, the Bank manager’s brother escaped from the car and started shouting for help.

This attracted the attention of the Special Anti-Kidnappers squad and immediately they swung into action and arrested these five kidnappers.

“After we arrested them, we forced them to take us to their camp where they usually keep their victims and we were taken to their camp located in the same Eneka.

“At first we brought these five kidnappers to the Agip Police Station, but the cell was too small to contain them, so we decided to take them to the Ada-Gorge Police Station and in the early hours of yesterday, January 9, 2018 information reached us that they broke jail and were escaping which resulted in their death.”

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana