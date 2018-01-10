Monarch Harps On Peace, Dev

The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo has reiterated that the relative peace in the area would continue to bring development.

Mimenibo made the assertion when he hosted the members of Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC) to a dinner at his palace in Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Govemment Area recently.

The Ogu monarch enjoined them to jealously maintain the existing peace as the community had become an envy of others, adding that they should love one another, be their brothers’ keepers and unite to take the community to an enviable position in the comity of communities in Rivers State.

He used the forum to also eulogise, the qualities of the Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly and member, representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency, Rt. Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi, Mr. Sunday Asetubobe and Mr. Tamunoitekena Ikpaki for their various contributions to the development and progress of the kingdom, and enjoined them not to rest on their oars.

The Ogu King also called on well-meaning citizens of the community to emulate them, prayed God to bless and protect them in all their endeavours and promised to set-aside a special day to honour them with his council of chiefs.

In their separate speeches, Hon. Evans Bipi, Mr. Asetubobe and Mr. Ikpaki assured that they would continue to do their best to the development and progress of the community, and that the invitation to attend and dine with the king and the chiefs over their little contributions to the kingdom would spur them to do more despite the harsh.

They also commended the chiefs for their peaceful disposition

which had brought the existing peace in the kingdom and urged them to sustain it for the community to move forward, adding that they should also look for a way to generate funds for the community rather than depending on one source.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC), Chief Lawrence Abiebiari Inibi Egbelekpeki lauded the contributions of the illustrious sons whom he described as people that have the love of the community at heart and called on others to emulate them for the rapid growth of the kingdom.

Highlights of the day was traditional dance by the king and his council of chiefs to admiration of the spectators..

Collins Barasimeye