How Cultists Killed Six In Egbeda

At least six persons were reportedly killed in Egbeda, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State recently when scores of cultists suspected to be members of the outlawed Icelanders confraternity unleashed mayhem in the community.

An eye witness, who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend expressed regrets and pointed out that all persons felled by the assassins’ bullets were innocent citizens going about their lawful duties.

The eye witness, who spoke under the cloak of anonymity explained that a legal practitioner, Mr Basil Okenne, two siblings, Aruchi Akpelu and Junior Akpelu were among those who were butchered by the assilants.

Others include, a graduate awaiting national service and two other persons whose names could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

The eye witness stated that the cultists arrived the community by 9.30am on that fateful day and started shooting at young persons in parts of the community suspected to belong to Dey-Gbam enclave.

According to him, the cultists carried sophisticated weapons and were shooting sporadically and many persons whom they encountered were either killed or maimed”.

He alleged that one cultist, Onyema who was not comfortable with the truce reached between Icelanders and Dey-Gbam in the community, instigated the recent killings.

The eye witness said that Onyema, who accompanied cultists from neighbouring Omerelu and Omudioga, showed the strangers who to kill.

The eye witness also stated that the recent killings in Egbeda were intended to instil fear and shore up support for Onyema, who has been appointed the new commander of the cult group in Egbeda.

He said a reprisal attack was in the offing if nothing was done to bring Onyema and his cohorts to book.

It would be recalled that pastors in Egbeda had brokered peace in the community more than three months ago and the rival cult groups had reached an agreement not to rupture the fragile peace.

Many people are leaving the community following the threat by Dey-gbam that they would avenge the death of their innocent brothers.

Governor Nyesom Wike has put a price of N20 million on the notorious cultists in the state.

He named the cultists in Egbeda as well as in other parts of the state, in his state wide broadcast yesterday.

Chidi Enyie