FC IfeanyiUbah Confident To Secure Continental Ticket

FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi are confident of securing a continental ticket from their campaign in the 2017/2018 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), a club official says.

The club’s Media Officer, Iyke Nwokedi, told Tidesports source on Monday in Abuja that the club has put in place plans to realise its target.

“For us, it was a disappointment for the team to finish ninth last season,” Nwokedi said.

“But now, the club has been preparing adequately so as to play in the continent next year.

“That is where we feel we belong. We hope to finish in the top three and possibly win the Aiteo Cup competition, where we lost in the semi-finals last season to Niger Tornadoes FC.

“We also need to win all our matches at home. Last season we dropped points at home against teams like Sunshine Stars of Akure, Gombe United and more.

“Getting results away from home is also very vital, but we only won one away game against 3SC FC of Ibadan.

“So, this season we want to go a step further and with a coach like Ladan Bosso, we are sure of a good outing this season,” he added.

The official also added that the Anambra Warriors have improved their squad with new players.

“We have a strong feeder team and will make use of the players there where and when we need more personnel.

“The team also has six new signings. So, we are training hard and entering into the new season with great expectations,” he added.

Tidesports source reports that the team will begin its 2017/2018 campaign at home against newly-promoted Yobe Desert Stars of Damaturu on Sunday.