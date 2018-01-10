Expert Charges Govt On Mass Housing Delivery

A real properties construction expert, Mr Ejike Orabuchi has appealed to all tiers of government to deal with corruption affecting mass housing delivery initiatives for Nigerians.

Orabuchi, Chairman of Mecfot Homes and Properties Ltd., made the call in an interview with newsmen on Sunday at Fagba, Lagos.

He said that most politicians were into the real estate business and usually exploited the opportunities to build mass houses to their advantage for selfish gains.

“The only way government can provide mass housing is to erase corruption, if politicians decide to work honestly for the good of citizens, Nigeria will be transformed.

“There is need for more people to support the housing initiative as government alone cannot provide solutions hence the mission of Mecfot Homes and Properties Ltd. to confront the challenges.

“Our vision is one man, one home. We are here to help people find a home. We can not leave the housing needs of Nigerians for government alone because there is a huge deficit.

“My advice to people is that they should start first by acquiring genuine land and build gradually,” he said. He added: “A bottle of beer costs about N250 about the same amount needed to purchase a block, imagine how many blocks those who can curtail their drinking habits could buy daily.”

The Tide source reports that an award of excellence for his contributions to the firm and real estate development in Nigeria was given to the company’s patron, Dr Acho Orabuchi.

He is also an Adjunct Professor at Paul Quinn College Texas, USA.

Also Miss Idowu Abosede, a staff of the firm in the Fagba branch, received an award for being the best branch.

Responding on behalf of other recipients, Orabuchi said: “ I’m humbled that the company considers me worthy of this coveted award.

“I’m delighted and thrilled to accept this award on behalf of Nigerian pensioners who are suffering tremendously due to lack of payment.