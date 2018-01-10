Don Waney’s Death: Obuah Hails Wike, Security Agencies

The Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah has expressed his profound appreciation to the State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike and security agencies for their proactive action and gallantry in bringing to an end the era of senseless and unprovoked Killings across Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State.

Bro Obuah in a statement noted that the visit of Governor Wike to Omoku sequel to the slaughtering of some worshippers during the New Year cross over night church service and the promise of a handsome reward to any person with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums was a morale booster to the success recorded in tracing and killing the notorious criminal, Don Waney and his gang in Enugu, Enugu State.

The State PDP boss also gave the security agencies a pat on the back for displaying the highest professional skills in bursting the killer gang without taking the lives of innocent people during the gun duel between the soldiers and the bandits.

Bro Obuah reiterated the preparedness of the PDP-controlled State government to continue to partner and give all necessary logistic support to the security agencies in their efforts to make Rivers State cult and crime free.

He said the euphoria occasioned by the news of the death of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Don Waney believed to be behind most of the criminal activities across ONELGA in recent times is a pointer that the people had lived in fear and always prayed for the end of the dark period which has come with the great feat recorded by the gallant soldiers and DSS officers.

Describing the death of Don Waney and his gang members as God’s answer to the prayers of the peace loving Onelga people and the bereaved families of Don Waney’s victims, the State PDP boss believes the much needed peace has returned in Onelga.

He however, appealed to the security agencies not to rest on their oars until all forms of criminalities and cult-related operations are wiped out in Onelga.

“On our part, we’ll make sure every encouragement is given to the State government and the security agencies for a more secure and peaceful Onelga and its citizens. May we also use this opportunity to warn all those who derive pleasure in promoting insecurity in the State by politicizing security matters and spreading false information and propaganda to desist forthwith, to enable the security agents fish out the real enemies and perpetrators of these heinous crimes against our fatherland”, Bro Obuah advised.