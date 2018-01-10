Bizman Tasks Private Sector On Housing Dev

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), UT Financial Services Limited, Ade Adebajo has called on the private sector to support government to enhance the real estate sector of the economy.

Adebajo made the call in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

He reasoned that support to the government by the private sector would help provide affordable housing for low-income earners in the country.

According to him, “we know that it is the responsibility of government to provide housing for its citizenry, still the support of the private sector is pivotal to the attainment of set goals”.

He said, government alone could not do it, hence the call for the private sector to rise up to the occasion, saying, “Rivers State is one of the densely populated places in Nigeria, we therefore need to join hands with the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to build houses for low-income earners like the civil servants and teachers to raise the status of the state.

Adebajo used the chance to advise the average Nigerian worker to imbibe the habit of putting something aside and a means to save money to ultimately own their own homes.

Tonye Nria-Dappa