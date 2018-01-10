Aloe Vera And Your Health

In the Bible, the three wise men who visited Mary after the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ were said to have included Aloes in the gift they handed over to the new mother of the Saviour.

When Jesus died, his body was also embalmed with linen soaked in Myrrh and Aloes. Nicodemus brought a mixture of myrrh and aloes, about seventy-five pounds. Taking Jesus’s body, the two of them wrapped it, with the spices, in strips of linen. This was in accordance with Jewish burial customs (John 19:39-40).

Aloe is one of the ancient herbal medicines used by people before the birth of Christ. It’s from the family of Lily, but has over 325 species- Aloe Ferox, Aloe Perryi, Aloe Barteri and so many others.

The specie common in Nigeria (Aloe Barteri) has very broad, succulent leaves and bright red flowers, which can grow as high as seven feet.

Over the years, research has continued to extol the medicinal values of “Aloe Vera” and one of such is in tackling constipation, of course constipation can be dangerous. Rev Father Adodo, a popular herbalist, described constipation as “a window for all other diseases. It makes the body unable to expel waste materials from the body.

In constipation, metabolism is very slow, leading to decay of waste materials. But Aloe Vera provides ready made solution.

For one to get its rich benefit, cut the root of Aloe Vera plant into pieces. Soak one handful of the root in small beer bottle of dry gin for one weak. Then add water to fill the bottle take one shot everyday for one month.

Aloes is also good for stomach ulcer, All you need to do is to grind and mix with gin blend again with some honey and take one spoonful three times daily.

Those suffering from impotence can equally use aloes to improve their situation.

Since Aloe Vera contains anti-oxidants such as Vitamin A, C and E, plus Vitamin B12, folic acid and choline, it helps boost the immune system. The enzymes present in Aloe Vera breaks down the proteins that we eat into amino acids and turn these enzymes into fuel for every cell in the body, which enables the cells to function properly.

One nutrient referred to as “brady kinage “ in Aloe Vera stimulates the immune system and kills infections. Zinc is also an important component in Aloe Vera-making it a great source to combat zinc deficiency.

Apart from being a beauty enhancer, Aloe Vera is full of antioxidants and reduces inflammation. It provides an amazing number of vitamins and minerals, that helps reduce inflammation and fight free radical damage.

Vitamin A, for instance, plays a critical role in maintaining healthy vision, neurological function and healthy skin because it’s an antioxidant that reduces inflammation. Vitamin C is another important component found in Aloe Vera, it protects the body from cardiovascular disease, prenatal health problems, eye disease and skin wrinkling.