‘3SC Will Be Back In NPFL Next Season’

Team Manager, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Rasheed Arowolo, yesterday assured the club’s fans that it would regain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football Leagues (NPFL) next season.

Tidesports source gathered that the darling team of Ibadan was relegated to play in the 2017/2018 Bet9ja/Nigeria National League (NNL).

The Ibadan based club was 16th on the league table with 50 points from 38 matches after the 2016/2017 NPFL.

Balogun gave the assurance of the team’s determination to go back to the nation’s elite league at the end of the season.

“The management of the club has identified the problems of the team and adequate measures are being put in place to ensure a smooth and successful season for the Oluyole Warriors,’’ he said.

Balogun promised that the team would be rejuvenated for a successful season in the NNL.

“The club is targeting immediate return to the NPFL next season.

“The supporters want the team to reclaim its lost glory and compete in the NPFL next year and that is our target for this season.

“We need corporate sponsorship to complement the state government’s funding to drive us to success and we also want to appeal to our fans not to lose hope in us,’’ Balogun said.