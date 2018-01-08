Wike Explains Why Rivers APC Is Preaching Insecurity

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is preaching insecurity because it has nothing to offer the people of the state.

He wondered why the former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi and his political godson, Dr Dakuku Peterside would magnify the issue of kidnapping and cult-related killings when the current administration was tackling security challenges for the development of the state.

He spoke in Opobo, during the one-day sensitisation programme for the people by the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) at the weekend.

Wike was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke at the event.

He said: “I recall that Chibuike Amaechi was governor as at December 14, 2014, when 32 persons were murdered in Omoku.

“The only reason why they preach insecurity is because they have nothing to offer Rivers people. When they come to tell you that Rivers State is not safe, tell them that the Rivers State Government is working to improve the security of the state.”

He said that rather than preoccupy themselves with preaching insecurity, Rivers APC leaders should focus on explaining the failure of the APC-led Federal Government to fulfil her campaign promises.

He said that the defeated 2015 Rivers State APC Governorship Candidate, Peterside, in his recent appearance, exposed his cowardice and lack of commitment to Rivers State when he confirmed that he has not attracted a single project or employment to the state.

The governor thanked the GDI for the sensitization of the people of Opobo-Nkoro on his achievements and the need to re-elect him in 2019.

He said that the massive turnout of the people of Opobo-Nkoro for the sensitization visit indicated their preference for him. He said the overwhelming endorsement means the opposition in Opobo-Nkoro has collapsed.

Wike said that the administration will sustain the delivery of projects for the development of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, because the people deserve the best.

The governor said before the end of his first term, the people of the area will drive with their cars to the riverine communities as the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo unity road would have been completed and commissioned.

He noted: “It is only a house boy that will be asked ‘what have you done for your people’, and he gives flimsy excuses. It means, if you had elected him to be governor, he would churn out excuses. He cannot do anything for Opobo-Nkoro people and Rivers State. He will not stand courageously for the start.

“When it is time for Opobo-Nkoro people to send someone, they will look for a matured person, a fearless person who will defend the interest of Opobo-Nkoro people. They will send a true son of Opobo-Nkoro to represent the kingdom”.

In an address, Senator Adewari Pepple said that GDI championed the emergence of Governor Nyesom Wike through its massive mobilisation of Rivers people.

He said ahead of 2019, GDI would still champion the victory of Wike on the basis of his performance.

The former federal lawmaker said there is no other platform than GDI.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr Taminosisi Gogo-Jaja said that Wike would always be victorious because all Rivers people have resolved to support him.

President-General of GDI, Chief Bright Amaewhule said that the state-wide mobilisation of Rivers people by the group was to ensure a resounding victory for Wike in 2019.

He said: “We are encouraged to continue with the mobilisation of the people of Opobo-Nkoro and other local government areas because Wike has performed well.

“We want to ensure that the work we did in 2015 is repeated in 2019 to enhance the development of the state. Do not be threatened by anybody, no matter what they say. No matter the threat, we shall succeed. We are confident of victory as we rely on God and the people”.