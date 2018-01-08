Royal Father Hails Defection Of APC Chieftain

The Eze Odi Nta Nanya I of Etche Ethnic Nationality, Eze Ndubuisi Nwankwo has described the defection of the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etche Local Government, Hon. Musa Elekwa to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a sign of political maturity.

Nwankwo, who said this in an interview with The Tide at his palace in Chokota said that the defection would attract the presence of the state government to not only Igbo Etche but to the entire Etche Local Government Area

The traditional ruler said that Musa Elekwa had made the right decision which must be emulated by all stalwarts of APC in Etche Local Government Area.

Nwankwo also commended Governor Nwankwo Nyesom Wike for executing unprecedented number of projects in Etche Local Government Area.

He listed some of these projects as the Eleme road junction, Igbo Etche Chokocho road, the Igwuruta-Chokocho road, Umuechem-Abara road as well as the reduction of electricity bill owed by Igbo Etche community from eight hundred thousand to four hundred thousand naira. Nwankwo also commended the Onyeishi Etche, Eze E.N.B Opurum for his statesmanship which had helped to reduce chieftaincy wranglings in Etche.

He said that the application of due process by Eze Opurum in the coronation of chiefs in Etche had improved the rating of the Etche traditional institution in the state as well as led to the recognition of more stools in Etche by the state government.