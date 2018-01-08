Poor Showing At CAF Awards ’ll Spur Eagles – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr believes the poor showing of the national team players at the recent CAF Awards will spur them to good performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. There was no Super Eagles player on the short-list of three for the CAF Player of the Year Award won by Mohammed Salah. Coach Rohr was also edged out by Hector Cuper for the Coach of the Year Award, thus completing a double for Egypt.

“We have already a big motivation to play a good World Cup. And I am sure that the players would like to be the best African team this year,” he said.

“I am also proud to be among the three nominees for African Coach of the Year. “Egypt, their best player (Mohamed Salah) and their coach (Hector Cuper) deserved the awards. “They made a very good AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations 2017), while we (Nigeria) didn’t play.”