PDP Demands Amaechi’s Resignation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate resignation of the Minister of Transportation, Rt.Hon Chibuike Amaechi from the Federal Executive Council.

The PDP, which premised its call on the appointment of Amaechi as the Director-General (DG) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign, also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan said: If APC has any strand of dignity, then Amaechi must resign as the Minister of Transportation having been appointed and already functioning as the DG of President Buhari’s Campaign.

According to him, “Under the constitution of Nigeria, Amaechi cannot combine the job of a Minister of the Federal Republic with another responsibility such as the DG of a campaign organisation.

“He should therefore resign his office as minister with immediate effect. The party stated that Amaechi, perhaps in his desperation for recognition, has already began to function in the capacity as mobiliser for Buhari’s second term, adding that, he had already held meetings with some of the governors elected on the platform of the APC.

It recalled that when as a serving Minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih was appointed to head the campaign of then President Olusegun Obasanjo, the former resigned his cabinet appointment.

Accusing incumbent administration of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, the party expressed shock that the APC was more interested in setting up an electoral structure for a second term when Nigerians were dying daily of hunger and poverty while others were being slaughtered in their communities by marauders across the country.

“Is it not instructive for Nigerians to now know that the APC has not the littlest agenda on governance for our people and does not have the interest of Nigerians at heart? They have shown that all they care for is their selfish political and pecuniary interests”, the party said.