Omoku Killings: Eze Egi Weeps, Lauds Wike’s Action

Traditional Ruler of Egi Clan, Prof Anele Nwokoma, last Saturday, shed tears as he narrated the incident at Omoku, in which about 17 worshippers were slaughtered during the New Year cross over night church service.

Nwokoma, who was narrating the incident to Egi Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in his palace in Erema, lamented that “five of my subjects were victims of the distasteful act.”

The Egi monarch, who became emotional as he sobbed in the mist of his chiefs, remarked “This incident has dwarfed the efforts of well-meaning citizens of Ogba ethnic nationality who are working towards restoring serenity in the once beautiful land of milk and honey adored by strangers and visitors from all over the country.”

He lamented that innocent blood wasted since the crises began some years ago had taken its toll on the manpower capacity of the area, urging promoters and perpetrators of the act, to stop, as there was a super-human being above taking notes of their actions.

Nwokoma further described the killings as barbaric and senseless, and urged security agencies to redouble their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He disclosed that five, out of the 17 souls that died were from Egi, and appealed to the bereaved families to take solace in God.

The Egi monarch commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for taking a proactive action that had restored normalcy in the area, saying that security should be beefed up to ensure that such incident does not reoccur in future.

He, however, commiserated with the families of the victims, urging them to take solace in God believing that those who committed the heinous crime would one day pay for their crimes.

A minute silence was observed in honour of those who lost their lives in the incident; while prayers were offered for the repose of their souls; sustainable peace in Ogba ethnic nationality, Rivers State and Nigeria.

As part of activities to mark the New Year meeting, the council formally received and adopted the Paramount Ruler, Okporomini Community, Chief Godspower Akiri as a member of Egi Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, with a charge to see the adoption as an opportunity to serve his people.

Responding, Akiri thanked the Eze-Ogba Ukwu-in-Council for the honour, and pledged to use his position to attract peace and development to Okporomini Community.

In a related development, a faith-based organization under the aegis of Potters House Consortium, Cross River State has presented a distinguished award of excellence to the Eze-Egi of Ogbaland, Prof Anele Nwokoma for his contributions to the peace of Egi, Rivers State and Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Nwokoma expressed appreciation for the gesture, and pledged his commitment to do more.

Fyneface Aaron