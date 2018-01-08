MOSOP Wants University Of Environment In Ogoni

The Movement for the survival of Ogoni people (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to convert the proposed Ogoni Centre for Environmental Excellence to a full-fledged University of Environment.

The MOSOP President, Mr. Legborsi Pyagbara who said this at the 26th Ogoni Day celebration in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government also called for the declaration of the Ogoni wetlands as a Ramsaar site.

The MOSOP president also said that any further delay in the restoration of the Ogoni environment by the Federal Government would be seen as an act of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the president of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) Mr. Legborsi Pyagbara says the Ogoni will resist the present attempt by the Federal Government and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) to arbitrarily award the Ogoni fields in Oil mining Lease (OML) 11 without any consultation with the people.

He said that resumption of oil production in the area must follow due process.

“It has to be an open, transparent process that will allow a level playing field for any company that is interested in oil in Ogoniland.

He said that the movement had setup strategic committee representing the various interests in the area and headed by Professors Ben Naanen to develop a template that will harmonise existing positions and guide the Ogoni people in any engagement with the Federal Government and the oil industry regarding oil production in Ogoniland.

Also speaking the chairman of the occasion, Professor Barineme B. Fakae said that the Ogoni struggle had led to the environmental consciousness of the Niger Delta people.

Professor Fakae, a former vice chancellor of the Rivers State University, also stressed the need for the Ogonis to remain united and focused on their agitation.

Fukuae also warned against the use of violence adding that the Ogonis have never been known to be a violent people.