Fresh Herdsmen Attack Claims 16 In Benue …49 Corpses For Mass Burial, Thursday

Suspected herdsmen last Saturday killed 16 persons including a village head in a fresh attack on Tse Akambo, Ts Vii and Tse Agwe community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The state Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom confirmed the renewed killings to newsmen shortly after an emergency meeting with the joint socio-cultural groups in the state, yesterday.

“Two days back, four persons were killed in Guma Local Government and this has continued,” he said.

Ortom commended the heavy presence of the police as well as the military in the state in a bid to prevent a re-occurrence of such incident.

He, however, lamented that more than 40,000 people have been displaced for fear of unprovoked attacks.

“We appreciate the fact that now we have the massive presence of the police, we have an additional deployment of the military.

“They are on ground and deployment is being done; we are also providing logistics to ensure that these do not continue. As at now, over 40,000 people have been displaced and we are still counting.”

“At the moment, there is mass movement of the people in the affected communities including women and children.

The situation is quite pathetic because the entire area is like a war zone. “So far the corpses of some persons including that of the community head have been retrieved by the fleeing community members.

“The fact is that much more must have been killed but we will confirm that in the coming days as more bodies are recovered from the affected communities.”

The police, in its statement, indicated that among those killed in the attack were 70-year-old Kwaghve Baki and seven-year-old Suushater Kwaghve. “As we speak a Mobile Police detachment led by the Area Commander in Katsina-Ala local government has been deployed to Logo to forestall further attacks.”

“The state government will make coffins for the about 49 dead bodies, 39 from Guma and 10 from Logo LGAs, which have been deposited at various mortuaries”, he stated.

In a related development, some northern elders, yesterday, disowned their Chairman, Chief Paul Unongo, on his position that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the chief financier of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, frontally opposed to anti-open grazing legislation in Benue.

A member of the NEF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, told newsmen, in a telephone interview, that the forum of northern leaders had not met for a long time and had never taken any position on the killings in Benue and many other parts of Nigeria.

Yerima, who heads in the youth wing of the northern group, said it was wrong for Unongo to speak on crucial national issues without seeking the position of the apex body, saying that his latest position on Atiku was strictly his personal opinion and had nothing to do whatsoever with NEF.

“Our position is that wherever people have committed criminal activity such as the killings in Benue, Rivers, Kaduna and Kwara, it should be given the proper name of criminality and reduced to religious or tribal thing,” Yerima cautioned.

“Criminality has no colouration and nobody should change pure criminality to the colouration of ‘Fulani herdsmen’ or religious inclination.

The NEF Chairman, Unongo, had accused Atiku of being the chief financier and most influential member of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, the apex body of herdsmen in Nigeria.

Six days after suspected herdsmen struck in six communities in Benue State, leaving about 50 persons dead, Governor Samuel Ortom, yesterday, announced that unclaimed bodies of about 49 victims of the massacre, kept in morgues across the state, would be given mass burial.

According to Ortom, the authorities was taking the step because the bodies were already decomposing. The governor, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting, held at the Government House, Makurdi, said three days of mourning would be observed in the state ahead of the mass burial.

Meanwhile, a community head and 15 others have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in fresh attacks on Tse Akombo, Tse Vii and Tse Agule communities in Logo local government area of the state. Ortom told the stakeholders that the attack on communities in the state had made him to reconcile with former Governor Gabriel Suswam in his quest to finding solution.

He further stated that he has decided to withdraw from all political activities pending when the attacks on Benue by herdsmen were over and normalcy returned to every nook and cranny of the state. According to him, for the first time after his election in 2015, he had to pick his phone and put calls across to Suswam and former Senate President David Mark to seek their inputs on how to solve the problem of herdsmen invasion.

‘’I saw this problem as a problem for all Benue sons and daughters beyond party lines, which is why l decided to put sentiment aside, reconciled with relevant stakeholders and sit with them to brainstorm with a view to find lasting solution”, he said

‘’I cannot be a leader over dead people. 2019 is in God’s hand. This time, there is need for synergy, cooperation and unity among every Benue people across party lines. Therefore, I have reconcile with them, let them join me to push this fight away from Benue’’, Ortom.

He appealed to all Benue sons and daughters to team up with his administration irrespective of their tribe, religion and political affiliation to bring to an end the incessant attacks on Benue communities and gruesome killings of Benue people by herdsmen.

Ortom stated that additional securitymen had been deployed to Benue even as the Deputy Inspector General of Police ((DIG) Habila Joshak had also arrived the state with a chopper for surveillance, adding that a special anti-terrorist force of the police whose operation would be beyond the shores of Benue would be arriving the state yesterday.

In the latest attack,in the state, which reportedly killed 16, invaders, who, it was learnt, also razed the affected communities, left many with injuries while scores were missing or unaccounted for.

However, the state Police Command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent, ASP, Moses Yamu, confirmed the death of 10 persons in the fresh attack. Our correspondent gathered from a resident that “the communities came under heavy attack by well armed herdsmen who stormed the communities late Friday night and operated till the early hours of yesterday.

Meanwhile, following the recent killings in parts of Benue and Rivers States,the Inspector General,Ibrahim Idris,has deployed additional five units of Police Mobile Force,PMF, Police Special Forces, Police Aerial Surveillance Helicopters and Special Police Joint Intelligence and Investigation Teams to Benue and Rivers States respectively.

This was even as he placed Commissioners of Police and police personnel in the affected states on red-alert and direct 24-hours crime prevention and visibility patrols throughout the country.

A statement last Saturday, by the Force Public Relations Officer,Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police,CSP,said the IGP also ordered supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police and their personnel to be on red-alert with immediate effect to nip in the bud and prevent further attacks on innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen and other criminal elements in the mentioned states.

“To this end, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations has been dispatched by the IGP to Benue State to muster, coordinate and supervise the implementation of the new security strategies put in place by the Force to put an immediate end to the senseless killings and violence unleashed on innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen and other criminal elements in the two states,” the statement emphasised.

It read further:”Police Aerial Surveillance Helicopters, Five (5) Units of Police Mobile Force; Police Special Forces have been deployed along with additional conventional Police Personnel, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) and Special Police Joint Intelligence and Investigation Teams to Benue and Rivers State to work with the Police Personnel on the ground.

“Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) Personnel. This is to bring new impetus to the efforts of the Force to nip in the bud further attacks in the mentioned states.

“ In Benue State, Eight (8) suspected herdsmen arrested at the scene of the killings are currently being prosecuted, Six (6) of them were remanded to Prison custody while the other two (2) suspects arrested at a different scene of crime are being arraigned in court.

“The Assistant Inspector General of Police in Zone 4 Makurdi and Zone 6 Calabar have been mandated by the Inspector General of Police to convey Stakeholders meetings in the affected states and also supervise the Police investigation and intelligence teams, and other Police Special Squads deployed by the IGP to the two states.”

“While the Nigeria Police Force deeply commiserates with the Governments and People of Benue and Rivers States over the recent killings, the Force calls for calm and support for the police personnel deployed to sustain the normalcy that has been restored in the affected states. “