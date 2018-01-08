Expert Urges Proper Projects Costing Before Execution

In order to prepare adequately for project delivery, former chairman, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Anifowose Abayomi, has urged professionals in the building industry, developers and the public to always evaluate the cost of project construction as to ensure timely delivery.

He said that counting the cost, be it building, civil electrical, mechanical or other specialised projects was of paramount importance to the construction industry clients, so as to prepare adequately for project delivery.

Abayomi who disclosed this while interacting with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday, noted that one of the major cause of project abandonment was impropercosting.

“It was even said that ‘for which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counted the cost, whether he has sufficient to finish it, lest haply, after he hath laid the foundation and is not able to finish it, all that behold it begin to mock him, saying, this man began to build and was not able to finish.

“As cost experts, we need to count costs on behalf of our clients in more modern ways, hence the need to be abreast of modern trends in information technology for an effective project delivery.

“We must be sincere to ourselves as Nigerians, because the rate at which projects are being abandoned, including government and corporate ones, is becoming alarming in this country”, he said.

The former NIQS boss, therefore, called on political leaders, company executives and the pubic to always embark first on proper costing of their projects through the right channels for proper execution and delivery.

Corlins Walter