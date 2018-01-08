Expert Seeks Investment In Waste-To-Wealth Programme

A waste management expert, Prof. Oladele Osibanjo, has advised all tiers of government to invest in the waste-to-wealth programme in 2018.

Osibanjo, the President, Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMSON), gave the advice on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

He also urged them to provide the enabling environment for investors to turn all types of waste to valuable raw materials.

‘‘For now, the Federal, State and Local Governments are treating waste with levity and things cannot continue like this.

“There should be a positive change; so I am looking forward to the three tiers of governments, being committed to taking waste to the next level in 2018.

‘‘I expect them to embrace waste-to-wealth, waste-to-energy, and know that global warming is real and that waste also contribute to global warming,” he said.

Osibanjo pleaded with the Federal Government to ensure the passage of the waste for wealth bill in the National Assembly and sign it into law to kick-start the integrated management of waste in the country.

He said that with a law in place, companies and individuals would use different methodologies to develop the nation’s waste to create jobs for the citizens.

Osibanjo expressed hope that this would reduce the numerous complaints by citizens and environment lovers, of refuse littering their areas, including water bodies and drainage channels.

The WAMSON president also appealed to people to develop waste materials and unlock the potential in them.