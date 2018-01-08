‘Establish Oil, Gas Varsity In Egi’

The Paramount Ruler of Egi Kingdom in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRM, King Prof Anele Wokoma has called on the management of Total Exploration and Production Limited to establish an Oil and Gas University in Egi land.

The Egi monarch who spoke with newsmen at Egi last weekend said the establishment of the Oil and Gas University would help in promoting research on oil and gas in the area, and create empowerment for the people.

He noted that several decades of oil exploratory activities in Egi land were yet to create a commensurate impact in the area in terms of development.

Rather, he said the people of Egi had borne the brunts of oil pollution and other forms of environmental hazards as a result of oil pollution.

He said the proposed Oil and Gas University should be of world standard and modelled after the oil and gas institute in France.

The Royal father also urged the management of Total to fund the new MoU signed between the company and Egi people and work toward its strict implementation.

He condemned the recent killings in Omoku on New Year day and called on youths in the area to embrace peace in the overall interest of the entire Ogbaland.

The monarch also called on security agencies to work harder to ensure the safety of lives and properties in Ogbaland and other parts of the state.

Taneh Beemene