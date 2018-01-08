Community Cries Out As Fire Razes Oil Facility

Following a fire incident at oil well 10, owned by Ereton Exploration and Production Limited, the people of Agum-Bukuma Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State have cried out to the state government, Ereton Exploration and production and other relevant bodies for help.

A community representative, Andy Ibienetoa, who spoke to The Tide, Saturday sand the fire incident at the Ereton E and P had been raging since about 6:00 hours, Friday fearing that the entire community would be razed if urgent steps were not taken to extinguish the inferno.

Ibienetoa noted that fire incidents at that oil facility, were a regular occurrence since the period Shell Petroleum Development Company was in possession of the facility.

He said the fire had completely destroyed their main means of livelihood, which is fishing and called on the owners of the facility, government and relevant stakeholders to quickly come to their aid

Also speaking, youth leader of the Kingdom, Okiente Pono, said, “we are at a loss for what to do. Due to the intensity of the fire no one can go close to try to rescue our fishing equipment, fishing nets, lines and all”.

The youth leader points out that many of the members of the community had fled their homes for fear of being consumed in the inferno.

When contacted, the operations manager of Ereton E and P, Nick Ikoroda, said efforts were being made to put the fire out, adding however, that the facility was presently not operational.

