Yorubas Assure On Peaceful Co-existence

President-General of Yoruba Community, South-South / South-East zone, Chief Bright Alabi says the Yorubas will continue to be good neighbours to the Ikwerres and other ethnic groups in Rivers State.

Alabi who said this in an interview with newsmen during the 18th Ikwerre National Thanksgiving Day in Port Harcourt also commended Governor Wike for his focused leadership in the state.

He also said that apart from relating well with their hosts, Yorubas both in the South-South / South East regions would also remain peaceful and support the government of the states to achieve their set objectives.

Alabi described the Ikwerres as one of the most peaceful ethnic groups in the state and urged them to continue to pray to God for His blessings on the ethnic group.

He also urged other ethnic groups in the state to toe the line of the Ikwerres by thanking God regularly to enable them also get the blessings of God.