Wike Sanctions 21 LGAs Over N10.5m Legion Fund …Releases N100m For Widows, Families Of Fallen Heroes

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has sanctioned 21 local government councils in the state for failure to redeem the N500,000.00 each (approximately N10.5million) which they made to the legion at last year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt.

Wike, who expressed disappointment that apart from Etche and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, the other 21 local government councils were yet to redeem their pledges, ordered the councils to pay the N500, 000.00 with another N500, 000.00, bringing the total to N1million each, this year.

He gave the order, yesterday, at the Emblem Appeal Fund launch marking the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, at the Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre. Port Harcourt.

Wike officially launched the emblem with N10million while the 23 local government councils pledged N500,000.00 each in support of the welfare of the legionnaires.

He also directed the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobami, to issue a memo for the immediate release of N100million grant the state government promised widows of ex-service men and their families to set up business.

Emphasising the need for Nigerians to rally needy veterans and families of fallen heroes with support, Wike noted that: “They fought and sacrificed their lives for us to live and possibly become what we are today”.

He called for the setting up of permanent incentive scheme for the support of the legionnaires instead of making it an annual event, pointing out that the role being played by the members of the Armed Forces was unquantifiable.

The governor made special reference to the crisis in the North-East of the country which has cost the nation thousands of lives of security men.

“We should find time to put a permanent incentive in place to take care of families of fallen heroes so that those alive will know that if they die fighting, their families will be remembered”, the governor said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, had during his welcome address, condemned corporate organisations in the state for what he described as their lukewarm attitude to the welfare of legionnaires and their dependents.

Kobani said the welfare of legionnaires should not be left in the hands of the government alone, appealing to all stakeholders to show concern.

Also speaking, the Sole Administrator, Nigerian Legion, Rivers State command, Justice Ogborun Chichi, said the appeal fund launch was part of the events that will climax on 15 January.

He said one of the fundamental objectives of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was to work towards ameliorating the harsh and unfriendly challenges faced by the ex-servicemen.

Chichi thanked the Rivers State governor for sustaining the security of the employment of members of the Nigerian Legion at the Rivers State Secretariat.

The sole administrator said that the governor’s immeasurable donations, support and care for veterans, widows and dependants of fallen heroes have helped them to survive the harsh economic climate.

The launching of the emblem witnessed donations from the state government, top government officials, local government councils and public spirited individuals.

Highpoint of the occasion was the decoration of the Rivers State governor by the sole administrator of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Command.

The governor also reciprocated the gesture.

Chichi also decorated top government officials and service commanders with the emblem.

Chichi praised Wike for his support to the legion, and promised that the legionnaires would give the governor their full support.

Chris Oluoh