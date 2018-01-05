What Nigerian Artistes Must Do In 2018

2017 was a bumper year for Nigerian music globally, as the country’s musicians shattered glass ceilings and crossed boundaries. Our pop stars gallantly cut through the international market and earned well deserved recognition for their creativity.

Locally main stream hit records sprang from least expected angles (small doctor was the face of that movement) and with cheerful dance routines shaku-shaku, the street had a fair share of the glory of 2017.

We have now began a new journey, 2018 offers a fresh page, thanks to God. The Exotic but highly exploited Ghanaian high life/pon pon sound took an assumed bow with the year, meaning there is big room for sonic experiments, an opportunity for artistes to introduce new ideas and take a creative jump. This is also an opportunity for musicians to take the lead and make needful improvements in their dealings.

Showmanship: A major take away from the numerous ends of year concerts that held in the last month of 2017 is the fact that many Nigerian musicians (break outs especially) were not of D.J track one, this should not be the year of boring live performances and cringe-worthy pitches. Every artiste who deserves to headline a show or perform at any event owes their fans a memorable life experience.

Recording and Distribution Deals: From YCee’s continuous twitter blow outs over his dealings with Sony Music Africa and Michael Ugwu of Freeme Digital to Kiss Daniel’s yet to be resolved controversial exit from G-Worldwide. 2017 was flooded with tales of biting record/distribution deals. This should not be the case in 2018.

In the words of a Nigerian Entertainment. Lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, “don’t sign that contract without first conducting a thorough background check”. The music business is a very serious business, so from this year 2018 ensure to get yourself a proper entertainment lawyer that will defend your interest and future.

Artistes in other regions of the country must also do well to grow the music industry in their respective regions. Everyone does not have to go to Lagos. They can explore numerous distribution channels/deals in order to help them spread their music beyond regional boundaries.

Quality Music: In prospect 2018 will be a year of numerous music project releases with expected album releases by Davido, Tekno, Mayorkun M.I. Mbaga and extended play lists from Mr Eazi and Meleek Berry. There is sure going to be more than enough music for promotion. Also while those in the media must understand that Pop music is not the only surviving genre in Nigeria, those who make what is generally termed “alternative music” have to also craft their content in ways that capture more than their immediate fan base.

Fans: To the fans, whether you are a fan or not, ensure to celebrate good music and scream in disappointment when your faves put out subpar records. Music is a product and everybody who consumes it has the right to put a call through to customer care unit-whenever the product does not meet their expected taste.

urged continue in the spirit of love and oneness.

Wizkid and Davido as well as Mo’Hits crew made up of Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, K Switch, Ikechukwu and D’Prince have already set the blue print for togetherness-if we must move to the next level this year we should emulate them.