Viewers’ Expectations From Nollywood In 2018

As we kick off 2018, we discard the tortuous memories of 2017 and fill ourselves with hope for the state of seemingly good movies in view. From ‘Basira in London’ to “Accidental SPY” 2017 turned out to be a year with a lot of plotless and cash grabbing movies, nevertheless, it was collectively a good year for the industry which reportedly edged 2016 with sales over one billion naira.

A look at the commercial success of several mediocre movies seems like an induction that collectively, Nollywood movies will not be getting better anytime soon, but as we kick off the movie year with interesting titles such as “Getting Over Him”, the Blind Spot and ‘Esohe’. Among the picture that is hoping to save Nollywood are Sequels, Sophomore short films and big budget films.

The Sequels: The Sequel to “Mummy Dearest” is set for release this year with Daniel L. Daniel and Liz Benson reprising their roles from the original movie. Also, ‘Soldier’s Story”, the 2015 movie which won Daniel K. Daniel tons of awards is also in the works for a 2018 release.

The Sophomore: In 2015, Adetiba delivered “The Wedding Party”, an impactful film that went on to become the highest grossing Nollywood movie, yet fans have since been anticipating her Sophomore film. Adetiba is currently working on ‘King of Boys’, a film which she promises will debut soon in her hands. The movie promises to be nothing short of stellar.

The following are new movies from Nollywood:

Sidi Ibunije: First of all this movie is directed by Tunde Kalani who gave us classics such as. “Thunder Bolt” and Saworoide’, also it is based on Wole Soyinka’s The Lion and the Jewel” and it is interpreted by indigenous actors such as Adebayo Salami and Ibrahim Chatta.

Hello Rain: Based on the short story “Hello Moto” by Nnedi Okorafor, this is an Afrofuturist tale of three powerful black women who through an alchemical combination of Juju and Technology create wings which allow them to wield untold magical power. This anomally will cater to the vast but underestimated set of Nigerian movie goers.

The Royal Hotel Hibiscus: A romantic comely from Ebony life films. “The Royal Hotel Hibiscus which boasts of an array of talented actors will be distributed by film one and is directed by efficient Ishaya Bako, the odds are in favour of this one.

Lion Heart: Aside being Genevieve’s Nnaji’s directorial debut, another attraction is the awesome array of acting award winners and pop culture Icons. This film boasts of the kind we have not seen in a while, written by J. Fiery Obasi based on a screenplay by Ishaya Bako and Emil Garuba, the movie follows the story of an Igbo family that is into transport business.

Queen Amina: The upcoming Uzu Ojukwu movie is culled from a famidar era. The 16 century and follows the story of the legendary fierce warrior popularly known as Queen Amina of Zaria. Lucy Amch leads a talented cast consisting of Ali Nuhu clarion Chukwurah, Yakubu Mohammed etc.

Gold Statue: Tade Ogidan, who helmed cult classics such as ‘Diamong Ring and Hostages’ is yet to disappoint movie goers. So it is impossible to dismiss the legend’s movie. His latest work is a comedy adventure drama which features a blend of talented young and older actors such as Kunle Remi, Gabriel Afolayan, Greg Ojefua, Bisola Aiyeola, RMD, Sola Sobowale, Segun Arinze, Femi Durojaiye, Tina Mba and Norbert Young.

After all it would take just four months to churn out a potential box-office record-breaking movie. And in recent years, a cash grabbing movie irrespective of its quality, always receives the most marketing attention and in turn, the largest audiences. For now we can only hope that the bunch of movies coming out this year are good enough to entertain, set records and save Nollywood.