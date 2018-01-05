ULC Tasks Minimum Wage C’ttee On Speedy Action

With the dawn of new year and delay in the policy formulation and implementation on the proposed new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, the leadership of the United Labour Congress (ULC) has called on the Federal Government Presidential panel on the matter to expedite action on the issue.

A statement signed by ULC National President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday said that the union would ensure that the issue, discussion and necessary recommendation on the review of the minimum wage for workers is concluded expeditiously and becomes law by February 2018.

Ajaero said that union leadership hands were stretched out to all unions whose interests it is to rid Nigeria of all crass and corrupt actions of those in position of governance as the organised labour is committed to negotiating a fair and acceptable minimum wage that would truly serve Nigerian workers and the masses effectively and positively.

The union stressed further that it would work with other groups with which it haf already entered into discussions to ensure that the different platforms for insipid corruption is eliminated from the nation’s life.

The union’s statement also called on Nigerians to join hands together with a view to creating a desirable change collectively yearned for by all.

The union leader described 2017 as a very turbulent year for the working class, filled with hopelessness in a recession economy.

He described this year 2018 as a year with expected high level of politicking towards 2018 while urging Nigerians to work towards ensuring that 2019 truly brings into power those that have the interest of the nation and the working class at heart.

He promised that the organised labour would never be compromised to abandon the collective struggle of protecting the workers, stressing that the labour will fight against any form of injustice, impunity hardship and poverty foisted on the working class.

It would be recalled that the federal government had late last year set a presidential committee to review the new minimum wage for the Nigerian workers.

The committee is headed by the former Head of Service of the Federation, Ms Ama Pepple, while the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige, is to serve as the committee secretary with labour leaders and the organised private sector as members.

Philip Okparaji