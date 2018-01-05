Remembering Elechi Amadi

It is over a year now since Captain Elechi Amadi, a man of many parts departed this mortal world. A soldier, writer, author, civil servant, teacher, surveyor, lecturer, community leader, physicist, military instructor, mathematician etc died on Wednesday June 29, 2016 and was committed to mother earth on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at his country home, Mbodo, Aluu, Rivers State.

Born in Mbodo, Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on May 12, 1934. Elechi Amadi attended St. Peter’s Primary School, Isiokpo, Rivers State from 1940 to 1947. He was admitted into the famous Government College, Umuahia now in Abia State from 1948 to 1952. He also attended Federal School of Survey, Oyo, 1953 to 1954; University College, Ibadan, now University of Ibadan from 1955 to 1959, and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics.

Captain Amadi worked successfully in various capacities. He worked as land surveyor from 1959 to 1960; science teacher in secondary schools in Rivers State from 1960 to 1963. He, thereafter, enlisted into the Nigeria Army in 1963.

When the civil war broke out, Amadi served under Brigadier Benjamin Adekunle, the then General Officer Commanding (GOC) the dreaded 3rd Marine Commandos in Port Harcourt. He was the commander of the 14 Brigade, Ahoada and later Etche. He also served as the commander of the Port Harcourt Aerodrome, now Airforce Base, Rumumasi, Port Harcourt. He was appointed the military administrator of Port Harcourt in 1968 to restore normal civilian life in the city. He was the secretary of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee of the displaced people in Rivers State. He retired voluntarily from the military after the civil war in 1969 as an Army Captain.

He joined the Rivers State Civil Service in 1969, and was appointed permanent secretary in 1973. He served in several ministries and retired voluntarily in 1983. He picked up an appointment as a lecturer with the Rivers State College of Education, now Ignatius AjuruUniversity of Education, Rumuolumini, Port Harcourt. He was at various times, the Dean of Arts, Head of the Literature Department and Director of General Studies. He was also writer-in-residence at the University of Port Harcourt.

Capt Amadi was appointed Commissioner for Education, Rivers State, between 1987 and 1988 and later Commissioner for Land and Housing from 1989 to 1990. He was the Chairman of Rivers State Scholarship Board under Amaechi’s administration from 2008 to 2014. He was elected President-General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide from 2001 to 2004. He was the 10th President-General of the organization. He established ElechiAmadi School of Creative Writing at the CAS, Rumuola, Port Harcourt in 1990 to mentor young aspiring writers and authors. He was a man of impeachable character, hard work and integrity.

Elechi Amadi was kidnapped at his residence in Aluu on January 5, 2009, but his abductors, realizing that they made a mistake by kidnapping a poor writer whom they cannot squeeze out anything from, let him go without paying any ransom.

Dr Amadi was better known all over Nigeria as a writer and author. He was a writer with three genres of literature; a novelist, poet and playwright. He was among the first generation of Nigerian and African writers and authors who placed Nigeria and Africa on the literary map of the world. He measured with the Nigerian literary giants like Late Prof Chinua Achebe, Prof Wole Soyinka, Pro J. P Clark, Prof Chukwuemeka Ike, to mention but a few.

His literary works include, The Concubine (1966), The Great Ponds (1969), Sunset in Biafra (1973), Isiburu (1973), Road to Ibadan (1974), Pepper Soup (1977) and The Slave (1978). Others are Dance of Johanesburg (1978), Ethics in Nigerian Culture (1982), Estrangement (1986), Woman of Calabar (2002) and Speaking and Dancing (2003). His first science fiction book, titled “When God Came” was published in (2011).

His works made positive impact beyond Nigeria. The Concubine, in particular was translated into many languages and received international acceptance.

Elechi Amadi was an extraordinary man and a distinguished writer. He was a surveyor who surveyed his future and anchored it on pen. He was a soldier who dropped his gun and used his pen to conquer the world. He was a science man who bestrode arts world like a colossus. He was a great man in all spheres.

He was honoured by the Federal Government of Nigeria as Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his outstanding contribution to the development of literature in Nigeria and Africa. He was also awarded the Rivers State Silver Jubilee Award and post humous award of the Distinguished Star Service of the Rivers State (DSSRS) by the Rivers State Government during its golden celebration of state creation in 1967, for his contribution to the development of Rivers State. He was a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Education. He also received several honourary doctorate degrees from many universities across the country in recognition of his contribution to the academic development in Nigeria.

It was in recognition of his great contribution to education and academic in general that the Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomWike, named the then Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola after the great writer.

His death was indeed a great loss to Ikwerre nation, Rivers State and Nigeria.

Ogbuehi wrote in from Oduoha-Emohua, Rivers State.

Prince Ogbuehi