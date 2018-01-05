Omoku Killings: Police Launch Manhunt For Culprits …As Plot To Frame Up Obuah Revealed

The Rivers State Police Command says it has launched a manhunt on the hoodlums who attacked two communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state and killed, at least, 16 persons in the early hours of January 1, this year.

Recall that some hoodlums had attacked worshippers who were returning from December 31 cross over night church service at Kirigene and Aligwu communities of Omoku, injuring over 20 and killing about 16 persons.

Briefing newsmen on the sad incident, yesterday, at the command’s headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed regretted the incident, describing it as an isolated case.

Zaki, who stated that there was adequate deployment of police personnel preparatory to the Yuletide celebrations, said the police have launched a manhunt on the hoodlums.

He assured persons and companies doing business in the area of adequate security, insisting that anyone found to be connected to the dastardly act will be brought to book no matter how highly placed.

Zaki said: “I have called you here to douse some of the speculations surrounding the unfortunate incident of January 1, 2018, where unidentified gunmen launched a mindless attack on unsuspecting residents of Kirigene and Aligwu communities in ONELGA, who were on their way back from the cross over night service, in the wake of which 16 persons were feared dead and a few others sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

“On receipt of this sad news, our men promptly mobilised to the scene and on arrival, the hoodlums had taken to flight. However, the corpses were evacuated and taken to the mortuary, while the ones with wounds were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“It could be recalled that before the sad incident of 1st January, the command had made adequate deployment of men and materials for the Yuletide season to ensure that there was no form of security breach before, during and after the Yuletide, but was saddened to be greeted with the dastardly incident. However, we are not deterred and discouraged by it as a serious manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the perpetrators. And I can assure you that they will be arrested and brought to justice soonest.

“Our hearts go out to the families who lost their loved ones. We share their pains and will spare no efforts in bringing the perpetrators to face justice,” Zaki assured.

He, therefore, called on anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the hoodlums to kindly call the police dedicated lines, saying such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner has also confirmed two incidents in Egbeda community in Emohua and Unyeada in Andoni local government areas of the state, where some persons were also shot dead, yesterday.

According to Zaki, one person was killed in Andoni and arrest has been made in connection with the killing.

He also stated that some hoodlums riding on motorcycle shot and killed one person in Egbeda community.

In another development, the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned sinister plots to frame up the party’s Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah in connection with the incident.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the party said, “The attention of the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah has been drawn to plot by some leaders of the main opposition political party in Rivers State to frame him up over the killings in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state on January 1, 2018.

“The Rivers State Chapter of the PDP, therefore, raises alarm over the plot to frame up its state Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, who is mourning over the sad incident and death of his relatives.”

The plot, according to the statement, was revealed through a source in a meeting of some leaders of the main opposition political party held last Wednesday, January 3, 2018, between the hours of 8pm – 11pm in Port Harcourt.

The source also revealed that they are allegedly pressurising security agencies to frame up the state PDP chairman, as the sponsor of the violence that led to the death of over 10 persons on January 1, 2018, including six relatives of Rivers PDP chairman.

“They are allegedly doing everything to frame up the PDP chairman ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Bro Felix Obauh has spoken out loudly and forcefully against all forms of violence. Because of Obuah’s clear stance against cult violence, he was last year singled out for praise by traditional rulers, opinion moulders and religious leaders in the state.

“He coordinated stakeholders in Omoku to intervene and help the area achieve peace.

“According to information available to the PDP, part of their plan is to arrest some youth of Omoku, take them to Abuja, and force them to frame up Bro Felix Obuah as sponsor of violence in Omoku.

“Part of the evil plot is the shameful, provocative, misleading, malicious and childish appearance on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, the state capital, in the morning hours of Thursday, January 4, 2018 by one of the APC leaders.

“Obuah has repeatedly declared that he has no link with any cult group or cultist whatsoever.

“In the face of this evil and deliberate act to cause breach of the peace in the state, the PDP warns that any attempt in whatsoever disguise not minding the social status of those behind it will be resisted with its full might.

“It’s dangerous not to allow the sleeping dog lie because we cannot, we repeat, cannot be intimidated no matter what”, the PDP warned, stressing that both those behind the plot and those being used to prosecute the evil must think twice and desist forthwith.

“The PDP wishes by this alert to inform the security agencies and all relevant authorities to hold leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), responsible for anything that happens to its state Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah.

“The PDP condoles with its state Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, over the death of his in-law, Augustine Ordu, three children and two other relatives in the New Year day killings in Omoku”, the statement added, and prayed that God should give him the fortitude to bear the loss.