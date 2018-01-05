NGO Trains 204 Africans On IT

An NGO, Working to Advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in African Women (WAAW) Foundation says 27 African girls have so far benefited from its scholarship since inception.

The U.S.-based WAAW, which began operation in Nigeria since 2007 has also sponsored the training of 110 teachers and 67 technology entrepreneurs in Africa.

The Foundation’s Programme Support Associate Mrs Sefunmi Obayan, said this in an interview with newsmen as part of the activities marking its 10th anniversary in Abuja on Wednesday.

Obayan said that the foundation facilitated the training as way of ensuring that girls in Nigeria and Africa key into Information Technology (IT).

“WAAW Foundation is now 10 years. So far, we have been able to award scholarships to 27 girls in Africa, we’ve given scholarships to girls in Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria and other countries.

“We have also trained 67 technology entrepreneurs from the 36 states of the federation.

“We started our teaching training in 2016 and we have trained 110 teachers, we have opened STEM chapters in universities and secondary schools across Nigeria and Africa,” Obayan said.

She, however, said that the foundation was engaging in training more teachers, technology entrepreneurs through its she Hacks Africa programme.

“Our teacher training vision is to train 1,000 science teachers and our S/He Hack Africa is envisioned to reach 2,000 technology entrepreneurs in five years.

“We want to diffuse the education sector with much STEM engagement because we want the teachers to impact the students we are unable to reach.

“We want to expose them to the world of technology like never before,” she said.

According to her, the foundation is training girls on simple IT skills and also ensures they are not stereotyped into believing that engaging in IT is difficult.

She said that it was the desire of the foundation to see more women in the IT sector and encourage them to reach their limelight in innovation.

WAAW Foundation is an organisation with the mission to empower girls in Africa by increasing the number of girls educated in STEM fields and to encourage their engagement in technology innovation to benefit Africa.