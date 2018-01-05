MFN Sad Over Not Attending Championship In Morocco

The President of Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN), Comrade Paul Egonu has expressed sadness for not attending the just concluded First Africa Muaythai Championship held in Morocco.

He stated that the inability of their world body to issue confirmation letter denied Nigerian athletes to attend the championship.

Comrade Egonu made this known in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday in Port Harcourt, that the entire MFN were disappointed because they are prepared mentally and physically to win belts for the country.

He further explained that Nigerian athletes for the competition was in camp since October training for the championship which commenced on the 15th and ended 17th December last year but all went in vain.

According to him, the team Nigeria visas and other logistics were ready to attend the championship.

“I feel pained that after preparing in terms of training and others, we could not attend the competition because letter of confirmation was not sent from our World body.

Besides, that we had already secured our visas and logistics, it is really disappointing. Comrade Egonu said.

The MFN boss, equally said that the championship would have assisted in promoting the sport in Nigeria, because athletes and officials of team Nigeria would have gotten an opportunity to learn new rules and regulations of the sport.

Those who were billed for the trip are; Comrade Egonu E. Paul, President, Mr. Lucky Ebunu, Coach, leader Yahcob K. O. Davies, male boxers are; Robert George, Osaka Oyee and Daniel F. Bassey, while Female boxer is Sarah K. Ukaki and Martins Gabriel, team manager.

Tonye Orabere