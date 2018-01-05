ICAO, Transport Agencies Release New Runway Safety Plan

The International Civil Aviation organsiation (ICAO) in collaboration with air transport agencies has set out new global safety plan to tackle aviation safety risks.

Secretary-General of ICAO, Dr. Fang Liu, who disclosed this in a statement said the new action plan was an important decision, adding that runway safety had been a global aviation priority for more than 15 years now.

According to her, such collaborative efforts include the establishment of Runway Safety team across airports, pointing out that runway accidents still remained aviation’s number one safety risk category.

“The new action plan agreed upon will serve to guide the Integrated activities of states, airports, airlines and manufacturers to implement runway safety improvement and risk reduction measures.

“The overall objective is about reducing runway safety related accident fatalities and costs. Regardless of the success achieved this far, the numbers still reveal for us that we have more work to do to fully mitigate run-way related risks.

“We are encouraged by the outcome of this new action plan which will drive improved runway safety risk mitigation over the next five years in operation”, she said.

She said that aviation safety specialists all over the world were currently looking into the plan as a high-level strategic tool to help align international actions and initiatives to avoid duplication of efforts.

According to her, an additional and related development announced so far includes EURO CONTROL’s Launch of its revised European Action Plan for the prevention of runway incursions.