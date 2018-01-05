How Tonto Dike Spent N5m On Her New Skin …Rosy Meurer Taunts Her

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike certainly came prepared for her cosmetic surgery.

Accordng to reports, she allegedly spent over N5 million on her body as the actress had earlier gone under the knife after revealing she was not comfortable with her body type.

It was gathered that the soon to be reality star reportedly spent a lot on her cosmetic surgery, she took to her social media platform to reveal she spent millions of naira on surgery while having fun with her son, Andre. She said it for the benefits of the camera and for all to know that she was risking her N5 million on the plastic side.

The beautiful mother of one who recently went public about the cosmetic surgery received more support from the likes of Bobrisky and Mercy Johnson.

Meanwhile actress Rosy Meurer taunts Tonto Dike over the cosmetic surgery. She states that Tonto was preaching self love but hates her own body. Tonto Dike recently revealed that she was undergoing cosmetic surgery to fix things on her body that made her feel ashamed. Following her revelation, many many Nigerians have commented, including Actress Rosy Meurer who allegedly threw a shade.

Recall, Rosy Meurer was victimised by the internet after Tanto claimed the actress was the reason for the failed marriage. She stated that Rosy was her husband’s mistress and was responsible for causing havoc in her marital home. It turns out all that drama took a toll on Tonto whose primary response was to preach the gospel and self love to her followers.

In a recent post on social media, Rosy, who might have her day of reckoning threw a shade at Tonto and spoke against all her self love preaching which one might say she isn’t protesting . Just few hours after Tonto released the promo video for her upcoming reality TV series which will feature her new body, Rosy shared a post which most people believe was directed at Tonto. In her post, Rosy wrote “How can you preach love yourself and be ashamed of yourself, l’ve always warned on instagram. Life is another life entirely O. Don’t copy or listen to what you don’t know. The struggle is real”