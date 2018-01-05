Botswana’s queen, Miss Gaseangwe Balopi has emerged the winner of the 2017 Edition of Miss Africa beauty pageant hosted by the Cross River State Government. She won the second edition of the pageant after a fourth round appearance in different attires by 25 contestants.
According to a recent report, the red carpet event started at around 10.45pm last Wednesday at the international convention centre and ended around 3.00a.m..
The next day, Thursday morning. She went home with $35,000 and a Ford Edge Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) as her star prize.
Miss Rwanda, Fiona Nwringwa and Miss Luyolo Mngonyama of South Africa emerged first and second runners up respectively.
Fiona took home $10,000 while Luyolo received $5,000.
Speaking at the event, Governor Ben. Ayade said that the theme of the event “Climate Change and Migration”.
How Botswana’s Queen, Balopi Won Miss Africa’s 2017 Crown
Botswana’s queen, Miss Gaseangwe Balopi has emerged the winner of the 2017 Edition of Miss Africa beauty pageant hosted by the Cross River State Government. She won the second edition of the pageant after a fourth round appearance in different attires by 25 contestants.