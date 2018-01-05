Hazy Weather Disrupts Flight Operations At PH Airport

Flight operations have been grossly distrupted at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, following the appearance of harmattan haze.

Many flights that were scheduled to operate to and from Port Harcourt after the Christmas period were either delayed or cancelled outrightly.

The Tide had monitored events between the last week of December after Christmas and January 2, 2018 and observed that flight movements now depend on the condition of the Harmattan weather.

It has been observed also that the Dana airline flight appears to be more stable in their schedule than others as it was gathered that the Dana aircrafts are Russian spec that have navigational aid which enables them operate in the hamattan weather to some extent.

Meanwhile, some air passengers who felt they would not waste their time due to flight disappointment, resorted to use the road for their movement, especially the Lagos-bound passengers.

Some of them who took charter from the Car-hire operators paid as much as N150,000 and N170,000 to Lagos, whereas the flight ticket to Lagos is between N40,000 and N80,000 depending on the class and the airline in operation.

Nevertheless, other passengers who arrived Port Harcourt airport from either Abuja or Lagos, who patronized the Car-hire services, were equally charged between N60,000 and N70,000 on charter to Akwa-Ibom State on a journey that used to be between N20,000 and N25,000.

Also, those for Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, were not left out of the obnoxious increase in transport fare as they were charged between N40,000 and N50,000 on a journey that used to be N20,000 and N25,000.

In all, there had been an increase of between 100 percent and 150 percent on the charter charge which has made the pockets of Car-hire operators to swell within the period.

However, when The Tide contacted one of the Car-hire operators, Mr. James Chukwumati on the increase, he said that the Christmas and the New year season is when they have more passengers and then make their money.

He, however, explained that the current fuel crisis in the country has compounded the situation, adding that Car-hire would not take the risk of charging less to carry customer to their destination and come back empty.

According to him, all the risks and logistics will be considered and built into the charge.